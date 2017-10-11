The City of Hamilton’s Economic Development Office won seven national and international marketing awards over the past two weeks. The office was celebrated for its foreign direct investment work as well as several marketing initiatives from both the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) and the Economic Developers Association of Canada (EDAC).

At the International Economic Developers Council annual conference, Hamilton was honoured with four awards from fDi Magazine, a subsidiary of the Financial Times in London—Best Foreign Investment strategy, a Top 10 City Overall, Top 10 City for Connectivity and top 10 City for Business Friendliness.

The office also won the following awards at the IEDC International Marketing Awards:

Gold Award – Special Event – “Nosh” Bronze Award – General Purpose Website – www.investinhamilton.ca

The previous week, EDO won the top promotional video at the EDAC National Marketing Awards for “Ambition is in Our Blood.”

Glen Norton, Economic Development Director of the City of Hamilton, was elected to the Board of the Directors for the Economic Developers Association of Canada and the Consider Canada Cities Alliance (comprised of 13 largest cities in Canada).