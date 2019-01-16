The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has secured a $189,000 grant from The Atmospheric Fund (TAF) to study the possibility of recovering waste heat from Hamilton industry to help accelerate smart energy practices that contribute to a cleaner environment, lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve business competitiveness.

According to project head Richard Allen the two year plan will develop a waste heat energy map to identify areas where there is potential for waste heat recovery. The team will be comprised of senior and graduate students of McMaster’s W. Booth Faculty of Engineering Practice and Technology.

This industry-led project — developed in close cooperation with local manufacturers, the City of Hamilton and other stakeholders — will advance the adoption of waste heat to energy applications in the Bayfront Industrial Area, including a potential district energy system serving the heating and cooling needs of adjacent buildings. ArcelorMittal Dofasco has already invested over $112 Million in a utilities boiler and power generation project that will save the equivalent energy required to heat 26,000 homes The Company hopes eventually to recapture enough waste heat energy to offset 25 percent of its energy bill through energy recovery initiatives.

“This project presents a unique opportunity to demonstrate the business case for climate action, and we are honoured to be a TAF grant recipient,” said Keanin Loomis, President and CEO of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. “Hamilton’s industrial sector already exhibits world-leading manufacturing processes. Through identifying additional ways to optimize the use of waste heat, we can enhance the competitive advantage of Hamilton’s Bayfront Industrial Area while further reducing harmful emissions.”

The Atmospheric Fund (TAF) provides grants to charities, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) for projects that have the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions and/or air pollution.

Recent TAF grants cover a wide range of activities, from technology demonstration to collective impact and policy advancement. While diverse in approach, all these projects share the potential to advance high-impact climate solutions in our region.