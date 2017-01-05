Glen Norton to takes helm at Hamilton Economic Development

The new Director of Economic Development for the city of Hamilton is Glen Norton. Jason Thorne, head of Planning and Economic Development made the announcement last month after the retirement of Neil Everson who had held the post for 28 years. Currently Glen Norton, is the Manager of the Urban Renewal Section of the Economic Development Department. His Section has been responsible for the revitalization and economic growth of urban centres, BIA’s, and older commercial corridors within the city. Norton has diverse experience that spans both the public and private sectors and includes time working with the Alberta government, 20 years in commercial banking, and entrepreneurial ventures in financial consulting as well as the retail sector, software development and real estate development.