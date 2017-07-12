Last month we told you about former Olympic Boxer Nick Farrell who represented Canada in the Atlanta Olympics and who was the Canadian Light Middleweight Champion. Nick has a new vision of opening a youth boxing clinic where he can help young people gain self-confidence and discipline through the sport. Nick has partnered with Kingsley Hadaway his former boxing coach to form Hadaway Youth Boxing. The pair estimate their start-up costs at around $50,000, as the club builds membership to the point where it is self-sustaining. Hadaway Youth Organization is a registered not-for-profit and those interested in supporting with donations can email shinetime7777@gmail.com or contact Nick at 289-489-8009.
