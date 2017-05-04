Now in its tenth year,, The Kirkendall Neighbourhood Association’s annual Fill a Bus – Feed a Food Drive will take place on Saturday May 6th. Volunteers will travel the streets of Kirkendall in an HSR donated bus gathering food for Mission Service’s Good Food Centre. To date the Drive has collected over 100,000 pounds of food and expects to collect close to 20,000 lbs this week.

Executive Director of Mission Services, Carol Cowan, had this to say about last year’s efforts:

“The Kirkendall Neighbourhood Association’s ‘Fill a Bus, Feed a Family’ annual food drive gave us enough food to stock the shelves at our Good Food Centre for almost two months. As a result, well over 1,000 families had access to healthy food to maintain a good diet while they are facing financial or employment challenges. This is an incredible gesture of generosity and community building. We are honoured to call the Kirkendall neighbourhood our friends and allies in the fight for food security in Hamilton.”

After the opening ceremony at McMaster Innovation Park, the bus driven by a volunteer ATU 107 driver, and filled with a team of volunteers, will then travel throughout Kirkendall to begin collecting non-perishable food items that residents have left on their front porches in sponsored food collection bags.

The neighbourhood food drive is one of the largest non-institutional food drives in the city of Hamilton, thanks to the enthusiasm of Kirkendall residents, and a great team of volunteers.

“The Kirkendall Neighbourhood Association Food Drive makes an important contribution to the city. The Food Drive is a key annual event in Hamilton. It brings people together. It stands as a key example of how citizens, working together, can make a significant difference – as neighbours, for neighbours “ said Aidan Johnson, Ward One Hamilton City Counsellor.

Opening ceremonies take place at McMaster Innovation Park starting at 9:30am. Mayor Fred Eisenberger, Ward 1 Councillor Aidan Johnson, MP David Christopherson, Hamilton Fire Chief Cunliffe and Division Superintendent, Amanda Gill, Hamilton Police Service will be in attendance to deliver greetings.

For further inquiry, please contact:

Jennifer Fraser

Food Drive Chair

Kirkendall Neighbourhood Association

(289) 808-2137 events@kirkendallhood.ca