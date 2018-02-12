The Art Gallery of Hamilton is hosting a series of exhibitions and related activities that look at major global environmental issues. Exhibitions include Witness: by acclaimed Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky and Water Works, complemented by The Living Room: RESERVOIR: Stories of Water and TH&B: Declaration. Highlights include Burtynsky’s large-scale photographs, some taken from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft over heavily armed industrial sites., and Christopher McLeod’s The Machine of Awesome Bright Liquid Blueness, an interactive performance sculpture in the Water Works exhibition that is a work of art, an educational computer game, and a refillable water bottle station. An official opening reception featuring free admission celebrates all four exhibitions on Sunday, February 11 from 3 to 5 pm, with artists in attendance, guided exhibition tours for AGH Members at 3 pm and opening remarks at 4:30 pm.

Edward Burtynsky focuses on environmental issues His photographs show the complex effects that global manufacturing, and the demands of first world consumers have on the planet. From aerial views of oil fields in Nigeria, to salt pans in India, to Italian Carrara marble quarries and nickel tailings in Sudbury, his stunning large-format photographs made over the past three decades bear sublime witness to the reality of current environmental issues. This exhibition celebrates a recent gift of 76 photographs donated by the artist to the AGH; the largest donation he has made to a museum.

Edward Burtynsky’s distinctions include the TED Prize and the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts. In 2006 he was awarded Officer of the Order of Canada and currently holds seven honorary doctorate degrees.