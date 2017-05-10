Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and her husband, Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven, will pay an official visit to Canada from May 13 to 16, 2017. They will visit Brampton, Stratford, Goderich, Hamilton, Burlington and Toronto. Princess Margriet who was born in Ottawa during World War II will talk to Burlington elementary students involved in the Mundialization committee’s Apeldoorn art and letter exchange program and high school students from Burlington that connect with Apeldoorn students and exchange visits to learn more about each other’s culture and history. The princess and her husband live in Burlington’s twin city of Apeldoorn in the Netherlands.

The official visit to Canada is to remember the anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands by the Canadian Armed Forces during the Second World War. Mayor Goldring will host the princess and her husband at a number of events in her honour:

A private visit with local students, including an Apeldoorn and Burlington student artwork display

A private Burlington Teen Tour Band performance

A tree-planting ceremony and plaque unveiling

A reception with local veterans

Residents are invited to the tree-planting ceremony at Apeldoorn Park on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 2 p.m. The event includes a plaque unveiling and greetings from Mayor Goldring and Princess Margriet. Local members of federal and provincial parliament, Halton Region and Burlington City Council will attend.

The Brant Street Pier will be lit orange during the evening of the official visit.

For more information, visit www.burlington.ca/mund