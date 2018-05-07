Doug Ford has announced that not only will he not scrap the Wynne Government’s plan to subsidize hydro bills by borrowing billions in the future; but that he will further reduce hydro bills by 12 percent. This is dangerous territory for a man who wants to be seen as fiscally prudent. It is also eerily reminiscent of the kind of math that scuttled the campaign of Tim Hudak, who simultaneously boasted he would create a million jobs and eliminate 100,000 jobs at Queen’s park. It didn’t make sense to voters, who were otherwise looking to make a change in government and Hudak’s campaign was dead from that moment on. Just as today’s more sophisticated electorate knows the Wynne spending promises spree of the last few weeks is not sustainable; they also know that it is going to take time and a lot of common sense to get Ontario’s finances in order. We need to see a costed campaign platform from Mr. Ford soon.