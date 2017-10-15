More tha 6,000 book enthusiasts showed up at the Telling Tales last month as guests joined 30 award-winning Canadian authors, illustrators, storytellers, and musicians for a day of reading and fun..

Emma Donoghue charmed audiences with her first children’s book The Lotterys Plus One. Erin Bow talked to tweens and teens about her hit books The Scorpion Rules and The Swan Riders while Kevin Sylvester dazzled guests with his artistic style and engaging book readings. Ted Staunton entertained kids with his banjo and his new books Harry and Clare’s Amazing Staycation and Bounced. Storyteller Itah Sadu shared her captivating stories that celebrate multiculturalism and introduced us to her new book Greetings, Leroy.

This year’s Telling Tales launched several new books including: Canada 123 by Paul Covello, Stolen Words by Melanie Florence, Goodnight, Hockey Fans by Andrew Larsen, and A Bedtime Yarn by Nicola Winstanley. Plus Telling Tales was the first time the world has seen and heard Basketballogy from Kevin Sylvester – his new book will not be in bookstores until October.

The vision of Telling Tales is to inspire a love of reading among children and youth. At the festival children experienced stories coming to life. They spoke with storybook characters, danced to musical tales, expressed themselves through drama, discovered how authors write books, learned drawing tips from illustrators, and heard dramatic tales from storytellers.

Transportation partners continue to help out by bringing nearly 1,000 guests from high priority neighbourhoods. These special guests receive free lunches and books.

For more information including upcoming events visit the Telling Tales website at tellingtales.org.