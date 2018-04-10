Sound of Music Festival has announced an all-star lineup of country music performers for this year’s festival. Kip Moore will be co-headlining the Sunday, June 10th to Kick Off to The Sound of Music along with Lee Brice. They will be joined by Chad Brownlee, Emerson Drive, Madeline Merlo, Cold Creek County, and Leaving Thomas.

Kip Moore spent several years in Nashville, producing three studio albums, including his latest, Slowheart Last month, the “More Girls Like You” hitmaker wrapped up a seven-show, sold-out run in Canada with two nights in London. The second leg of his Plead the Fifth Tour continues Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more Canadian dates coming next month. “Last Shot,” the second single from Kip’s Slowheart album, is currently one spot away from entering country’s top forty.

Lee Brice had a number one country hit in his fourth single, “Love Like Crazy. In September 2010, the song charted for a fifty-sixth week, making it the longest-charting song in the chart’s history. In early 2014, Brice released the single “I Don’t Dance which became Brice’s fourth number one hit in August 2014.

Kelowna-born Chad Brownlee gave up a career in hockey (6th round pick for the Vancouver Canucks) for a career in country music. His “Love me or leave Me” album was nominated for a Juno Award.

Canadian country band Emerson Drive got its start in Alberta and has enjoyed more than 15 years of success in Canada and Nashville. They have been nominated multiple times for Canadian and American Country music awards and have won nine times.

Hailing from Maple Ridge, BC, Madeline Merlo is a CCMA Award and two-time BCCMA Award winning artist, with four Top 15 singles under her belt. Just weeks after a recent move to Nashville, Merlo landed on US Weekly’s List of best-dressed artists at the Country Music Awards.

Cold Creek County is a Canadian country rock group from Central Ontario started by Brandon Scott. Its members are Doug Oliver, Josh Lester, Trevor MacLeod, Justin Lester, Jordan Honsinger and Ches Anthony. They were founded in 2013 and signed to Sony Music Canada in 2014. They have performed at Sound of Music multiple times.

Leaving Thomas is a Calgary based country-pop duo consisting of Annika Odegard and Bryton Udy, Their video for the song Blame it on the Neon, is in regular rotation on the CMT channel