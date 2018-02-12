I’m test driving the City of Hamilton’s new CityApp and I like it.

Download the CityApp to a mobile device and find the answers to popular questions-like what can I really put in my blue box? Where’s the closest municipal parking lot? Where can I find a drop-in swim schedule.

All of that info is on the city website but finding it can be a goey game of hunt and peck.

CityApp is well organized and delivers to mobile devices popular information including transit schedules, recreation news, garbage and recycling info, pet essentials like getting a dog tag, how to pay a parking ticket online, the latest city social media, events, and council and committee meetings and agendas.

That last one is a gem. The current committee meeting calendar lists meetings coming up until March 28th. Press on any meeting and an option lets you add it to your calendar. This category also includes agendas for upcoming meetings and minutes from past meetings, which sometimes include video. The list doesn’t seem to be comprehensive but it’s a start.

Prowl through the Capital Works In-Progress Review Sub-Committee for instance and status reports reveal fascinating information like the money budgeted on radar monitoring of the Hamilton and Scourge 1812 warships or the amount spent in the weapons and tasers category for Hamilton Police.

In this same category on the app it is possible to search the lobbyist registry where a lot of familiar names crop up often, including former Mayor Larry Di Ianni and former councillor Brad Clark. And a quick tap will let you contact a councillor or request to speak at a committee meeting or before council.

This first version of CityApp was released in early February and the city is looking for feedback on how it is working. Download it at- www.hamilton.ca/CityApp

Kathy Renwald