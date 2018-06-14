FULL DISCLOSURE.

By: Beverley McLachlin,

Simon Schuster. $24.99

A court room drama pivots on the drama in court. And drama there certainly is. But author Beverley McLachin’s first novel is much more than court room chess or verbal Olympics.

Full Disclosure is a textured character study, one of the best available on today’s book shelves.

It’s a story about people, how their history impacts their personal and professional lives. It is written with purpose, motive, setting, dialogue and the risky immediacy of first person. But the overall impact is more than the sum of its parts which makes it stellar, can’t put the book down, story-telling.

Defence guru, Jilly Truitt and skilled but damaged prosecutor, Cy Kenge have baggage which repeatedly threatens to spill its contents. The focus is wealthy Vincent Trussardi accused with the slam dunk murder of his wife. The plot works, the setting gives it the driving, first person energy and sets up the reader for a climax both revealing and satisfying. Author, McLachlin joins fellow lawyer/author, William Deverell as a pair of dynamic tellers of court room dramas with attitude. It’s a must summer read for 2018.

MAYBE

By; R. J. Barnett.

Motivated Publishing Studios. $29.95

Author, R.J. Barnett tells an energy packed tale of historical fiction that features the rapid rise, sudden fall and harrowing escape from death of an emerging Nazi German star, Major General, Reinhart Alder. The story feels real supported by the setting and the pacing. This page turner moves from romance, intrigue to abuse of power from both sides of this W.W.11 conflict.

The pervasive edges of the story brims with the depth of Nazi depravity, the twists and turns of Allied action in Canada and the post war desperation to avoid justice.

General Adler lives a charmed life knowing how and when to use the network to enhance his rise. He delivers and welcomes more. A swift change of fortunes finds Adler in Quebec’s Citadel interrogated by the Allies. His colleagues are murdered by the Reich and Adler, narrowly escaping death, begins his transformation. The ending is a satisfying hurrah and the ex-general gets another shot at chance and choice.