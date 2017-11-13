LET DARKNESS BURY THE DEAD

Detective Murdoch is a character etched into the cultural landscape of our country. He’s intimately linked to his space, Victorian Toronto and now, with this new novel, a post WW1, conﬂicted city. Characters like Inspector Brackenreid have changed. The ﬁrst 6 books in the series carved out a special place in Canadian ﬁction. Detective Murdoch jumped venues into a wildly successful TV series based on the creative genius of author, Maureen Jennings and her gift of character, setting, story telling painted by plot, pacing, action, foibles and compassion.

And now, Canada’s detective is back in print. It’s 1917, the Great War is claiming young Canadian men in a relentless grinder as they ﬁght for the Empire. William Murdoch is now a senior detective who leads a group of investigators. He’s a widower who spends his time arresting bootleggers, closing illicit bars, mourning his wife and caring for his son, Jack, just returned from the front. Young men are beginning to die in Toronto, all of whom were exempted from conscription, the victims of the white feather campaign. Murdoch must stop this misguided carnage.

Author, Jennings has picked up where she left oﬀ, now, a generation later, but with the same polished storytelling that makes character, dialogue and setting the heartbeat of a ﬁne story that is tinged with the good and bad of the era, the pain and compassion of Toronto –giving an undeniable urge to read just one more chapter. This award winning writing raised but one concern with me—when is the next Murdoch arriving in my bookstore.

SUBVERTING JUSTICE

Reading a Jack Taggart novel is a bit like a machine gun ﬁring words. Subverting Justice is author Don Easton’s 11th Taggart mystery, enough to earn him a sub-genre label–True Crime Fiction. If it feels real, it’s a Don Easton story.

The plot has the energy ﬂow of a hockey game. The pacing drives the reader from crime — to set up– to justice.

Pure E is a new Satan’s Wrath leader and he’s made a fatal error. He leaves a cell phone message on Taggart’s email box with photos of Jack’s wife and kids. In Jack’s RCMP, under cover world the lines are blurry but do not cross into family. The plan of vengeance is deadly and is delivered as only Jack Taggart can.

When you read the climax, there’s a grin on your face. You know that Corp. Jack Taggart has done it again. This is ﬁctional crime writing at its best.