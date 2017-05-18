Together on stage Executive Director Brian McCurdy and incoming Executive Director Tammy Fox announced the 2017/2018 line-up at The Centre’s annual season launch. “The seventh season will bring the best in Canadian and international performing arts to Burlington while engaging the community with meaningful and inspiring experiences.” said Tammy Fox.

The Centre is proud to celebrate Canada 150 with Canadian icons Buffy Sainte-Marie, Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane with Red Rider, the Cowboy Junkies, Kim Mitchell, Michael Kaeshammer and Jann Arden. The celebration kicks off on September 30 with returning Canadian favourites Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy. The Barenaked Ladies bring their sold out Canada 1 Five 0 concert on October 26. Shaun Majumder and An Evening with Cathy Jones & Mary Walsh bring world-renowned Canuck comedy to the stage. Unique Canadian stories come to life in Fixt Point Theatre’s A Tale of a Town-Canada and Canadian science journalist Alanna Mitchell explores the global ocean crisis in her play Sea Sick.

The 2017/2018 Season also brings some Hollywood to the shores of Lake Ontario. Roseanne Barr and Louie Anderson bring their Emmy Award winning comedy and Olivia Newton-John, Amy Sky and Beth Nielson Chapman explore grief and gratitude in LIV ON. From North America, The Centre goes global, stopping in India with the spectacle A Passage to Bollywood, a tumble to China with The Peking Acrobats and a skip to the Highlands, via Burlington, Ontario, with The Tartan Terrors.

The Holidays are an enchanting time for all ages at The Centre. The Ennis Sisters host an afternoon of yuletide cheer, and the Men of the Deeps bring a down home Cape Breton Christmas to the Main Stage. Canadian Brass is nearly synonymous with Christmas while The Nutcracker and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol are quickly becoming a tradition at The Centre.

The full 2017/2018 Presenting Season line-up schedule can be found at BurlingtonPac.ca. Tickets go on sale to the public May 24, 2017. Order in person, by phone at 905-681-6000 or online at BurlingtonPac.ca