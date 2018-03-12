The City of Burlington wants to hear from Burlington Transit riders and individuals who currently do not use Burlington Transit about their thoughts and experiences with public transit in the city. The city hopes to use the information to draft a 25-year transit plan.

Feedback can be shared by completing an online survey available until March 26 at www.burlingtontransit.ca/transitplan. Said, “Sue Connor, Director of Burlington Transit. “we want to hear from Burlington Transit riders to learn more about how they currently use public transit and equally as important, we want to hear from people who do not ride the bus to find out what might encourage them to consider transit. This information will help Burlington Transit start to improve its level of service.”

The Transit Plan will be a multi-year plan that will guide new investment in a new transit network for the city that aims to:

Increase frequency and reliability of bus service

Focus service on the city’s most heavily travelled streets

Create better connections with other major transportation systems like GO rail who will increase the frequency of their service to two-way, all-day service every 15 minutes by 2025.

Improve the comfort and convenience of taking transit.

A report about Burlington’s Transit Plan is expected to be presented to Burlington City Council in May 2018. Burlington City Council recently approved spending $1.55 million in transit as part of the city’s 2018 operating budget to provide stability to Burlington Transit’s operations and improve the reliability of the public transit service. Funding of $500,000 was also approved in the city’s 2018 capital budget for the installation of video cameras on buses.

For more information about the Burlington Transit Plan, visit www.burlingtontransit.ca/transitplan