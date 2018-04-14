THE PROBUS CLUB OF BURLINGTON LAKESHORE

PROBUS ( Retired PROfessional BUSiness Persons) are celebrating their 25th Anniversary
with a stellar line up of outstanding speakers!

PROBUS meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 9.45 am at the Burlington Art Gallery, 1333 Lakeshore Road. ALL ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND!

For information about PROBUS, see www.burlingtonlakeshoreprobus.org

New members and guests are always welcome!

The current speaker line up is;

Monday May 14, Dr. John Percy ASTRONOMY…”what’s up in the sky?”

Monday June 11, Tim Blevins ZERO ENERGY HOMES…”the way of the future!”

