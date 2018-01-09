The City of Burlington has scheduled a number of public meetings over the next two months to obtain input on its new Official Plan titled Grow Bold. In its preamble the planning document states: “As the city grows, many of the things that are valued about Burlington today will not change. Fifty per cent of the city will continue to be protected rural land, 34 per cent will remain neighbourhoods and 11 per cent will be land for employment. This means that only five per cent of the city will experience growth, primarily around the Mobility Hubs. “

The Mobility Hubs will be designed as complete, compact, walkable neighbourhoods that feature:

Easy and convenient access to public transit, GO rail transportation and active transportation infrastructure like bike lanes.

Improved GO rail transportation connections with locations that take advantage of the like GO train service.

A great selection of services like shopping, restaurants, healthcare and recreation centres.

Parks and public spaces that enable residents and visitors opportunities to enjoy the city. In the proposed concept for Burlington’s downtown Mobility Hub, 49 per cent, almost half of the downtown would be dedicated to green space and public use.

A variety of low, medium and high-rise buildings, providing housing that is affordable for the vast majority of people, from millennials to seniors, and everybody in between.

A focus on high-quality building architecture and design and a commitment to public art that contributes to a beautiful, comfortable, and enjoyable place to live.

Easy-to-navigate city streets that are pleasant to walk along, with wide sidewalks, street trees and places to sit and enjoy the city.

A vibrant downtown complete with a strong performing economy and walking and cycling networks that connect people to the major green parks, the waterfront, and major shopping areas.

The upcoming meetings are:

Jan. 16, 2018

1 and 6:30 p.m.

City Hall, Room 247, Level 2

Topics of discussion:

Employment policies, employment conversions and the mixed-use intensification area policies.

Jan. 23, 2018

1 and 6:30 p.m.

City Hall, Room 247, Level 2

Topic of discussion:

A recommendation report related to the downtown will be presented.

The report will contain the supplementary information requested by the council (e.g. background information regarding the Urban Growth Centre boundary; proposed heights compared to the existing in-effect Official Plan; and potential redevelopment sites).

This meeting will consider a new staff report.

Note: All delegations are expected to be accommodated in the afternoon or evening session. Additional time may be scheduled if required.

Feb. 6, 2018

1 and 6:30 p.m.

City Hall, Room 247, Level 2

Topics of discussion:

Growth management, implementation and any remaining topic areas identified by City Council.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting or watch a live webcast. The meeting will not include further delegations.

Feb. 27, 2018

1 and 6:30 p.m.

City Hall, Room 247, Level 2

A second statutory public meeting to present any revisions to the proposed new Official Plan.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting or watch a live webcast. Delegations are not required to register in advance to speak.