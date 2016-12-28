Burlington Airpark withdraws application.

Burlington Airpark Inc. has withdrawn its application to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MOECC) for an Environmental Compliance Approval (ECA) for storm sewer works that have been installed at the Airpark. An ECA is required for business activities that relate to air, noise, waste or sewage emissions and discharges.

The City of Burlington had argued that the Airpark is required to obtain the appropriate permits from the City and Conservation Halton for its storm water management before the MOECC can review an application for provincial approval of the Airpark’s storm water system. In its notice of Burlington Airpark’s withdrawal of the application, the MOECC agreed that the Airpark needs to obtain appropriate permits from the city and Conservation Halton in order to be issued an ECA.

All of this comes after the June 30 decision of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that ruled in favour of the City of Burlington’s application to compel Burlington Airpark Inc. to submit an application for a site alteration permit to comply with the city’s bylaw. With the court ruling, Burlington Airpark was required to file an application for a site alteration permit for the fill deposited between 2008 and 2013 before Aug. 31, 2016 and pay the city $118,327.53 on a substantial indemnity basis.

An appeal by Burlington Airpark Inc. to the June 30, 2016 judgement in favour of the City of Burlington is to be heard next March.