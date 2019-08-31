The Bay Observer has learned that Metrolinx and the Wynne government sat on a 2015 internal Metrolinx document that seriously challenged a number of the assumptions that had been previously used to make the case for Hamilton’s LRT. Despite the fact that the report had been discussed with Ministry officials, the Wynne government went ahead three months after the report’s release in 2015 to promise $1 Billion for the project. The government’s decision to ignore the document, Hamilton King-Main Rapid Transit Business Case Summary report, issued in January 2015, was subject of criticism from the Auditor General of Ontario. In her 2018 report she noted that Metrolinx had recommended in late 2014 that given significant changes in the conditions supporting LRT; a study into alternative transit options for Hamilton (Bus Rapid Transit) should “be completed before an investment decision was made. However, Metrolinx did not do any further analysis before the Province committed to funding the LRT in May 2015.”

The 2015 report differed significantly from the 2010 business case that had formed the basis for recommending LRT for Hamilton in several key areas. For instance, in the 2010 report “Travel Time Savings”—a figure arrived at by multiplying the travel minutes saved by using LRT over BRT and multiplying it by the anticipated number of passengers, and assigning a value per hour saved of $13– gave LRT a huge advantage over BRT based on the assumption that LRT could cover the 14 kilometer route in 26 minutes compared to an estimated 34 minutes for BRT. The supposed speed advantage of LRT over BRT formed a major part of the 2010 report’s claimed benefits. The 2015 report, however, dismissed the increased speed claims for LRT, estimating both LRT and BRT would cover the route in 31 minutes. That change alone reduced the advantage claimed for LRT by almost $370 Million.

Looking at Cost-Benefit ratios, even the 2010 report had BRT out performing LRT by about 27 percent, but argued the greater uptick in land values that would be created by LRT would more than compensate for the difference. The 2015 report showed BRT’s cost-benefit ratio was now nearly 70 percent better than LRT, and at the same time cast serious doubt on the potential for property value increases along much of the route. Even in the earlier report Metrolinx had been careful not to overstate the potential for property value increases, although that did not prevent LRT supporters in Hamilton from suggesting a property value and development bonanza would accrue with LRT. But the 2015 report took a more pessimistic view, reporting, “There are some questions around what level of land use intensification can realistically be expected.” The 2015 report dismissed the earlier report saying it was “based on evidence that is now out of date and therefore has a low confidence level.” Indeed, the report concluded “significant portions of the central and eastern parts of the corridor are not forecasted to experience significant population or employment growth.” Instead the report said “the majority of population growth is expected to occur along the western portion of the line (downtown to McMaster).”

The report spent some time dealing with an issue that has not received much discussion—the need to transfer from conventional transit to LRT at the two ends of the system. Currently the B-Line and Delaware buses serve Dundas and Ancaster non-stop to Eastgate Square but with LRT passengers will have to transfer onto the LRT and their local bus service will have less frequency. Present plans are for the Number 1 King bus, currently the most used bus in the HSR system, following a zig-zag route along Dunsmuir Road traversing some 30 two-way or four way stops between Queenston Traffic Circle and Sherman Avenue.

One area where both the 2010 and 2015 reports appear to be in error is in the assumption that most of Hamilton’s population growth will occur in the downtown core. This was refuted in a recent report by the demographer Watson and Co.

“Perhaps because the 2015 report was presented in draft form, and hadn’t been approved for public release, it’s language was candid and to-the point. It strongly suggested that Hamilton is simply not ready for LRT, instead exploring a much scaled back scenario that would see Bus rapid transit as the preferred option and even then, suggesting it end at Ottawa street with the current conventional B-Line service, using the same articulated buses as at present, completing the route, adding “it may be an interim solution until land use development increases ridership enough to require a full LRT.” The latter comment is significant because it suggests population growth is needed to justify LRT, rather than the Hamilton LRT supporter theory that LRT will somehow create greater ridership. In its conclusions the 2015 report makes another pitch for BRT saying, “ it would align with growth forecasts without imposing new transfers, and could be a less expensive interim step to an eventual full LRT.”