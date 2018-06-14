In her first full season as Executive Director of the Burlington Performing Arts Centre, Tammy Fox unveiled the Centre’s 2018-19 schedule. Included in the lineup are some of Canada’s most celebrated musicians including; The Jim Cuddy Band, Whiskey Jack presents The Stories & Songs of Stompin’ Tom, MAGIC!, Cowboy Junkies, Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Royal Wood, I Mother Earth & Finger 11, Gowan, Holly Cole, Jesse Cook and Moon vs Sun – a new venture with powerhouse couple Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida.

Returning will be the Family Series, Classical Matinees, Holiday programming and the ever-popular Classic Albums Live concerts. Families will see Carousel Players’ Peter Pan, and the immensely popular One Thing Leads to Another, a play for babies. Michael Kim, Art of Time Ensemble, Gryphon Trio and Anagnoson & Kinton celebrate the piano in BPAC’s The Art of The Piano Series. Enduring classics ring in the Holiday season with John

McDermott, A Next Generation Leahy Christmas and The Nutcracker ballet from The State Ballet Theatre of Russia.

New for this season are film screenings with live musical accompaniment. Alicia Svigals plays the klezmer violin to the silent film The Yellow Ticket and Antonio Sánchez drums up his Grammy-winning percussion score to the Academy Award Winning film BiRDMAN in BiRDMAN LiVE. Fox is also introducing a play reading series with Canadian Rep Theatre and its Artistic Director Ken Gass. “It’s a fantastic way to bring Canadian Theatre to audiences who may be unfamiliar with the work,” she said. You get lost in the story and imagine the sets and costumes for yourself- it’s addictive!” Garage Sale and How Do I Love Thee will begin what will become a staple series at BPAC.

Rounding out the season are evening appointments with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, The Guess Who’s Carl Dixon, and famous showman Tony Danza with his song and dance act. The full 2018/2019 Presenting Season line-up schedule can be found at www.BurlingtonPAC.ca . Tickets go on sale to the public May 23, 2018. Order online at www.BurlingtonPAC.ca at 11am and in person or by phone at 905-681-6000 at noon.