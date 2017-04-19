Since the Form LRT poll was released Monday there has been some criticism of the methodology used by Forum Research. Mayor Fred Eisenberger says Millennials are under represented in the poll (Global news article).

However in its letter of transmittal releasing the poll, Forum Research tackled the issue noting: Where appropriate, data has been statistically weighted by age and gender, and regardless of whether respondents were reached by landline or cellphone, ensures that the overall sample reflects the actual population of Hamilton, Ontario, according to the latest Census data,

In addition; quoting Forum, of the under 34’s polled, a plurality of millennials are opposed to the project:

Disapproval of the project amongst the youngest segment of the population, ages 34 and below, is (47%) …Approval of the project amongst the youngest segment of the population, ages 34 and below, is (43%).