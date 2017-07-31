Benji Silva Hits Hamilton: Ultimate 2 Day BJJ Seminar with the World Champion.Benji Silva Hits Hamilton: Ultimate 2 Day BJJ Seminar with the World Champion

Price: $165 Early Bird {$185 Regular Fee} – Fee Increases September 15th, 2017

Dates: Saturday, September 30th

Times: 10:00am -1:00 or 2:00pm – 5:00pm Saturday & Sunday

Location: Krav Maga Headquarters Canada – 100 Centennial Parkway, Stoney Creek, Ontario

Organizer: Vigor Kinetic Tape & Hyper Edge Marketing

Organizer: Paul Sanders, Owner Hyper Edge, tape@strengthofhamilton.com

About This Seminar:

This is a two day interactive and intensive seminar with BJJ World Champ Benji Silva. This seminar is open for athletes, fighters, MMA, beginners, or general interest in getting started in fighting, martial artist and general population or interest.

In this 2-day seminar format, students of the weekend will learn:

– Tips and Tricks for BJJ and MMA

– Fighting Technique

– Ground Combat and Techniques

– Krav Maga

– Self Defence

– Included Fitness portion on proper warm up, exercise, and combat skills to improve your BJJ or Fighting Technique, stamina, and overall performance

What is BJJ?

BJJ is a martial art, combat sports system that focuses on grappling and especially ground fighting.

The many benefits of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu & Submission Grappling training include:

Self-defense.

Increased flexibility.

Improved fitness, strength, and general physical conditioning.

Stress release and improved concentration.

Increased self-confidence.

At the end of this seminar, students will have trained and experienced fighting, technique, and strategy from a world champion and will be able to take pictures and autographs for the duration of the 2-day seminar.

There will be an additional dinner at Sunday evening where students are invited to in Hamilton.

Traveling for the seminar? Vigor Tape has set up a host hotel in Burlington, Ontario {15 minutes from the venue}. Please email tape@strengthofhamilton.com

The Life Changing Benefits of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu – https://breakingmuscle.com/fitness/the-life-changing-benefits-of-brazilian-jiu-jitsu

Want more information? Contact our organizer Paul Sanders directly – 289.683.9338 or email tape@strengthofhamilton.com