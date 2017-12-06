Burlington, ON, November 30, 2017 – On November 16th, the Burlington Economic Development Corporation signed a service agreement with leading Finland based robotics company, Orfer. This agreement leverages the resources of TechPlace and BEDC to support Orfer as they begin the process of establishing a North American headquarters. Paul Stucki, Vice Chairman of the Board and Owner of Orfer is excited about the partnership, saying “We look forward to building on our existing operations and expanding globally, starting in the Canadian market,” he said, “Burlington is the right location for us and the support of BEDC has been incredibly valuable; we look forward to continuing to work with the team at TechPlace”.

Founded in 1970, Orfer provides robotics manufacturing services including development and manufacturing of material handling robot automation systems for industrial fields of operation, with a specialization in packaging and palletizing systems for the food industry. The decision to establish a North American headquarters will enable the company to better fill the global demand for robotics and automation.

Through BEDC’s soft landing program Orfer was offered a LaunchPad at TechPlace. The amenities of a LaunchPad will enable Orfer to thrive amongst fellow innovators. BEDC will continue to work closely with Orfer and provide them with tools and services to make the global move a smooth transition. “Orfer will bring an incredibly dynamic energy into TechPlace” said Claire Green, Manager of TechPlace. “Orfer, brings tremendous expertise in innovative robotics design, is planning for strong growth and to bring great innovation development and employment opportunities to Burlington. We’re thrilled to provide them with physical space, community, and support as they establish their North American headquarters”.

About Orfer

Orfer Oy innovates, engineers and manufactures robotized material handling systems for various industry sectors. They provide turnkey robotic automation solutions for their customers. Orfer’s team of experts design tailor-made automation solutions, mechanics, automation and control software, and user interfaces for their customers.

About BEDC

Burlington Economic Development Corporation (BEDC) has a mandate to enhance the growth prospects of existing companies and bring new high-value firms to the community. BEDC’s focus is on growing the economic base to sustain Burlington’s competitive and prosperous community. BEDC is the first point of contact for companies looking to expand, start-up or locate in Burlington.

About TechPlace

TechPlace is a one stop destination for new and growing technology companies. With the support of partners from across the public and private sectors, it is dedicated to connecting, developing, and advancing entrepreneurs at all stages. This means providing access to space, programming, mentorship, networking and resources that are fundamental to growing a business in today’s technology-driven marketplace.

Led by the Burlington Economic Development Corporation, TechPlace exists to help technology, talent and ideas come together under one roof to create and promote opportunities for economic growth.