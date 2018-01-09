Burlington Economic Development Corporation recently signed a service agreement with leading Finland based robotics company, Orfer. This agreement leverages the resources of TechPlace and BEDC to support Orfer as they begin the process of establishing a North American headquarters. Paul Stucki, Vice Chairman of the Board and Owner of Orfer said, “Burlington is the right location for us and the support of BEDC has been incredibly valuable; we look forward to continuing to work with the team at TechPlace”.

Founded in 1970, Orfer provides robotics manufacturing services including development and manufacturing of material handling robot automation systems for industrial fields of operation, with a specialization in packaging and palletizing systems for the food industry. The decision to establish a North American headquarters will enable the company to better fill the global demand for robotics and automation