Media Advisory

For Immediate Release

Beautiful Alleys Spring Cleanup

Saturday, April 21, 2018/ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

www.facebook.com/beautifulalleys

Twitter @hamiltonalleys

Email: hamiltonalleys@gmail.com

What: A volunteer team of Hamilton residents will participate in an organized alley cleanup day to create safe and beautiful green spaces in Hamilton’s alleys and laneways. Beautiful Alleys cleanup days have attracted hundreds of volunteers in the past three years, and removed literally thousands of bags of trash that clutter the landscape. Even better, the cleanup has diverted recyclables from the landfill, and bagged tons of yard waste to be used for compost. New for 2018 is a Concession Street cleanup and surrounding alleys on the Mountain and a partnership with CN Rail to cleanup along the rail line in the North end.

Truly a social, environmental, and beautification project combined, Beautiful Alleys received a 2016 Hamilton Environmentalists of the Year Award of Merit and a Community Builder Award. Beautiful Alleys is supported by several community sponsors and funders.

When: Saturday April 21, 2017, from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm for the cleanup, then 1:30 pm for the after party at Powell Park.

Where: Cleanup is throughout the city. All are welcome to volunteer. Meet at Powell Park (Birch Avenue between Cannon and Barton) any time from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm for direction to alley locations. Volunteers for Concession Street meet at the RBC parking lot at 555 Concession Street.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Location Lead Contact Name Email Telephone

Lower City Brenda Duke, Chair brenda.duke@hotmail.com

289-933-4810

Mountain Faye Grasley fayeleelou@hotmail.com

905-807-5949

CN Rail Frank Rocchi frank.rocchi@outlook.com

905-570-3344