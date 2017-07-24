The Liberals have firmed up their plans to contest two of Hamilton’s suburban ridings. MPP Ted McMeekin has announced his intention to go after the newly-redistributed riding of Hamilton-West Ancaster Dundas, and Ward 15 Councillor Judi Partridge announced she will run for the Liberals in the new Flamborough-Glanbrook riding. In the new riding configuration Mc Meekin will lose his home base of Waterdown , where he served as mayor prior to amalgamation. He will retain Ancaster and Dundas which are the major population centres in the riding, and now he will add part of the west mountain to the constituency. Flamborough-Glanbrook resembles to a degree the old Wentworth ridings, essentially forming a semi-circle around Hamilton stretching from Waterdown to upper Stoney Creek. While in area, the majority of the riding is rural, it is undergoing an urban population shift with explosive growth taking place in Waterdown, Mount Hope, Binbrook and Upper Stoney Creek.
McMeekin will face off against Tory Ben Levitt—a young west mountain resident whose nomination faces court challenges from two candidates who vied for the nomination. No word yet on NDP plans for either riding, and so far there has been no word of a Tory candidate to face Partridge in Flamborough-Glanbrook.
Provincially there are signs the Liberals are taking Tory leader Patrick Brown as a serious threat as they have stepped up the tone and frequency of attacks. He is getting heat for having interjected to decide several nomination races thus far. He has said he is determined that the party will not get taken over by extreme elements—a source of gaffes and campaign embarrassments in the past. The Liberals face their own scrutiny on nomination practices in September when Wynne insider Pat Sorbara goes on trial in Sudbury for allegedly offering a job to Andrew Olivier to abandon his candidacy for the local provincial nomination in favour of current Energy Minister Glen Thibeault.
It’s true that there has been some striking intensification projects in these areas, but, the demographic shift is most perceptible in Stoney Creek, which is the most urban component of these new ridings, at least in a purely statistical sense. Statistics Canada defines urban areas as having a population of at least 1,000 and a density of 400 or more people per square kilometre, and define territory outside an urban area as rural area. And using that yardstick alongside the 2016 Census, there are rural components to both HWAD & Flamborough-Glanbrook.
Ward 09 = 30,015 population in 14.74 sq km ward = 2,036 residents per sq km
Ward 10 = 24,140 population / 10.58 sq km ward = 2,282 residents per sq km
Ward 11 = 45,180 population / 278.38 sq km ward = 162 residents per sq km
Ward 12 = 38,745 population / 113.39 sq km ward = 324 residents per sq km
Ward 13 = 24,285 population / 23.31 sq km ward = 1,045 residents per sq km
Ward 14 = 15,995 population / 439.12 sq km ward = 36 residents per sq km
Ward 15 = 28,475 population / 115.03 sq km ward = 248 residents per sq km
Ward 11 may be four times more population-dense than Ward 14 (the city’s least population-dense ward), but even if everyone in Burlington moved there it would fall short of StatsCan’s “urban” definition. The only area of Ward 11 that fits StatsCan’s formal definition of “urban” is Binbrook (2016 population 8,794 in a 6.41 sq km area = 1372 residents per sq km), which became “urban” as of the 2016 Census. The same holds true of Mount Hope, which has a 2016 population density of 1,646.2 residents per sq km.
In any event, it should be an interesting election. With 10 months to go, there’s plenty of time for surprises. The full impact of the PC nomination battles has yet to be felt. It’s also unclear what opposition Brown will face over promises (real or perceived) to social conservatives, and how this will fuel interest in the Trillium Party. Most of all, however, there’s the matter of black box policy. Voters don’t know what Brown stands for so much as stands against, and when they find out, they may have a change of heart — even now a plurality of voters report being undecided, which could be a gamechanger.
Correction: The two population centres in Ward 11 that could be considered “urban” under the formal StatsCan definition are Binbrook and Mount Hope, which occupy less than 3% of Ward 11’s land area.