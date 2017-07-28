August Events at Hamilton Civic Museums

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is pleased to present the following events at its civic museums this August 2017.

For more information about these events and Hamilton Civic Museums, please visit: www.hamilton.ca/museums or click on the site links below.

Battlefield House Museum & Park National Historic Site

77 King Street West, Stoney Creek – 905-662-8458 – battlefield@hamilton.ca

Sara Calder Day

Celebrate the birthday of the woman who ensured the preservation of the Gage family home and the site of the Battle of Stoney Creek. Enjoy free admission to the Museum. Light refreshments will be served in the rear garden of Nash Jackson House.

Date: August 18, 2017

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free Event

1867 – Sara Calder’s 21st Birthday Party Celebration – “Sit and Sketch”

To jointly celebrate Canada’s and Sara Calder’s birthdays, Battlefield Museum welcomes artists to bring their own art supplies and recreate the beautiful vistas found throughout Battlefield Park. Sara Calder was a descendant of the Gage family – the former owners of the property where the Battle of Stoney Creek was fought in 1813 – and was responsible for the formation of the Museum and for the building of Battlefield Monument. In 1867, Sara Calder turned 21.

The first 150 registered participants will receive an official “Canada 150” logo pin to mark their achievement and contribution to Canada’s celebration.

Date: August 19, 2017

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free Event

Dundurn National Historic Site

610 York Boulevard, Hamilton – 905-546-2872 – dundurn@hamilton.ca

Historic Garden Tours

Join costumed gardeners for a free walking tour of Dundurn’s historic garden and grounds to learn about the restored Kitchen Garden and how it was used 150 years ago.

Dates: July 1 to September 3 (Saturdays and Sundays)

Time: 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Cost: Free outdoor event

Historic Cooking Workshop – Seed to Table

Dundurn’s costumed cook will provide an amusing hands-on session, in the historic kitchen below stairs using garden-inspired historic recipes and produce from Dundurn’s Kitchen Garden. As your recipe cooks in our wood-fired cast iron range, you’ll be taken on a special guided tour of the garden. Discover more than 200 varieties of heirloom fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers in this stunning two acre garden. Return to the Castle for a tasting of a selection of recipes including your own. Suitable for ages 12 years and older.

Date: August 12, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $55 per person. Pre-registration required.

Dundurn at Dusk

Join costumed gardeners for a special evening garden tour featuring the sights and scents of flowering plants best enjoyed at night. Guests will be invited to make a flower or herb bundle and sample produce picked fresh from the garden and tour the upper and lower floors of the rarely open Cockpit building.

Date: August 25, 2017

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Tickets $25. Pre-registration required.

The Heights: A War of 1812 Tour of Dundurn

Dundurn Castle is built on the history of the War of 1812. Burlington Heights, where the Castle now stands, was occupied by the British military from 1813 until 1815. Your journey will begin at the Hamilton Military Museum to uncover the history surrounding the property. Discover evidence of military fortifications as the tour takes you outdoors to The Hamilton Cemetery and Dundurn Park. The guided tour will end with a look inside Dundurn Castle focusing on the 1812 architectural features which Sir Allan MacNab would later incorporate into his well-known home. Please come dressed for the weather and be prepared to walk on uneven terrain. Suitable for ages 10 years and older.

Date: August 19, 2017

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $20/person. Pre-registration required (buy tickets online)

Our Hamilton: Through Their Eyes

The effects of the First World War were so far-reaching they impacted the lives of every Hamiltonian. Follow the course of Hamilton’s involvement from the initial ‘call to arms’ to the post-war period through treasures from the collections of the Hamilton Military Museum including letters, photos and personal items owned by Hamiltonians and experience the war Through Their Eyes.

Dates: May 6, 2017 to June 30, 2018

Time: 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. (Tuesday to Sunday)

Cost: Adults: $4, Seniors/Youth: $3.50, Children: $3, Infants: Free, Family: $11.50

Fieldcote Memorial Park & Museum

64 Sulphur Springs Road, Ancaster – 905-648-8144 – fieldcote@hamilton.ca

Music at Fieldcote

Take in a live musical performance Sunday evenings throughout August. A variety of talented musicians will be performing at the band shell on the grounds of Fieldcote Museum. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy. For detailed music lineup visit: http://www.musicatfieldcote.com.

Dates: August 6, 13, 20

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $5

Films at Fieldcote

Enjoy family movies under the stars every Friday evening in August. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, your own snacks and refreshments. Films will start around 9:00 p.m. In case of rain, films will be held at the Ancaster Old Town Hall, 310 Wilson Street East.

August 4: Finding Nemo

August 11: Moana

August 18: Monsters Inc.

August 25: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Time: 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Cost: Free – donations of canned goods or other non-perishable items accepted

Two Day Medieval Illumination Watercolour Class

A two-day opportunity to create your own special project using the processes of Medieval Illumination. This is a watercolour class with a Romanesque and Flemish High Realism theme. You will adorn and illuminate an image. 24K gold leaf will be supplied. Supply list available upon registration. Suitable for all ages.

Dates: August 20 and 21

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 members, $120 non-members (Registration is required)

Exhibit: From ‘The Ark’ – Ancaster 150

Join the Farmer family as they journey from “The Ark” of family lore through 150 years of life in Ancaster. Explore how their world changed between 1867 and 2017 and discover key points in national history.

Dates: May 6 to December 23, 2017

Time: 1:00 to 5:00 pm (Tuesday to Saturday)

Cost: Adults: $3.50, Seniors/Youth: $3, Children: $2.50, Infants: Free, Family: $10

Exhibit: Magic of Theatre – Theatre Ancaster Celebrates 20 Years

With a fascinating display of costumes, programs and posters from previous performances Theatre Ancaster looks back at 20 years of creativity and passion.

Dates: June 1 to December 24, 2017

Time: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. (Tuesday to Saturday)

Cost: Adults: $3.50, Seniors/Youth: $3, Children: $2.50, Infants: Free, Family: $10

Hamilton Children’s Museum

1072 Main Street East Hamilton – 905-546-4848 – childrensmuseum@hamilton.ca

Summer Learning Fun

Explore and learn with hands on activities for the whole family, daily throughout August. Themes:

• Test Tube Tuesdays

• Windowsill Gardening Wednesdays

• Think Art Thursdays

• Fun-day Fridays

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $2, Seniors/Youth: $2, Children: $4, Infants (under 1 year) Free, Family: $9

Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology National Historic Site

900 Woodward Avenue, Hamilton – 905-546-4797 – steammuseum@hamilton.ca

Golden Horseshoe Live Steamer Days – 150 Years of Hamilton Railways

Join us for our outdoor exhibit of miniature coal-burning steam-powered trains operated by the Golden Horseshoe Live Steamers!

Dates: August 13 and August 27

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free Event

Whitehern Historic House & Garden National Historic Site

41 Jackson Street West – 905-546-2018 – whitehern@hamilton.ca

Wednesdays at Whitehern

Bring your lunch and enjoy Whitehern’s stunning historic garden setting and all-you-can-drink tea or lemonade while listening to live music. Limited tables and chairs provided.

Tea or Lemonade will be on for sale for $1.

Concert Schedule:

August 2: Ragwax, 1920’ & 30’s Style

August 9: Henry Strong Duo, Jazz Standards

August 16: Aubrey Wilson Quartet, 1930’s Jazz Standards

August 23: Mike & Jill Daley, 1920’s Guitar & Violin Duo

August 30: Ruth Sutherland, Celtic Harp

Time: 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.

Cost: Free Event