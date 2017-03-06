Arena study faces council skeptics

Although many of its details have been leaked to the media, a $240,000 study into possible future upgrades to First Ontario Centre won’t officially see the light of day until next month; but the report when it lands will likely get a cold reception from some members of council. Several councillors have voiced objection to the manner in which the contract to raise money for the study was sole sourced to Hamilton lawyer Jasper Kujavski, who worked on Mayor Eisenberger’s election campaign in 2014. Councillor Chad Collins has questioned why private interests were looking at upgrading properties that they do not own and why council has been kept in the dark on the studies.