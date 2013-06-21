As two disgraced Ontario private detective sit in a Virginia jail awaiting trial on charges that they systematically executed a scheme where they defrauded clients with falsified evidence, an Alberta judge has hit them with a judgment worth more than $700,000. Cullen Johnson and Elaine White became targets of an OPP manhunt after they were accused of manufacturing phony evidence claiming that various people involved in litigation were stashing millions in offshore bank accounts. The scam was particularly damaging for former Wentworth MPP Eric Cunningham who was involved in a acrimonious divorce action and who was falsely accused of hiding large sums of money in Caribbean bank accounts. The false evidence was provided by Johnson and White who were hired by the Toronto Law firm of Blaney and McMurtry–one of more than a dozen law firms engaged by Cunningham’s ex spouse during their lengthy legal odyssey. According to a ruling by Mr. Justice Donald Lee of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, the pair used the same pattern of phony evidence in a business litigation between two prominent families in Edmonton. In addition the two are accused of providing false evidence in an Ontario dispute between a group of lottery winners. Currently they await trial in the US on numerous fraudulent evidence charges there. Depending on the disposition of the US charges, warrants are outstanding for the pair in Ontario. The full text of Justice Lee’s decision can be found below.

[gview file=”http://bayobserver.ca/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Justice-Lees-Decision.pdf” height=”650px” width=”650px” save=”0″]