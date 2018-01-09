The Premier’s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence recognizes and celebrates agri-food producers, processors and organizations who are helping create jobs, boost the economy, strengthen communities and support a sustainable environment through their innovative ideas and projects. Two Hamilton area companies were recently honoured

Collective Arts Brewing Limited, for its creativity in supporting artists by placing limited edition art on its beer cans. When customers scan the label, they can hear original music, watch a video or check out an artist’s bio as they sip craft beer. Collective Arts showcases local talent in the 400-person music venue/art gallery/tap room, providing a connection between creative arts and local craft beer.

Greenbelt Microgreens is a greenhouse operation that has developed an eco-friendly process for growing organic microgreens year-round. Biomass heating, solar power, rainwater irrigation and other green approaches have reduced the operation’s environmental footprint. The results are nutrient-dense sunflower sprouts, pea shoots, wheat grass and other microgreens that can be produced on an average 10-day growth cycle and boast a shelf life of 13 days. The company has become the largest grower of organic microgreens in Canada, supplying fresh produce to hundreds of retailers.