Different Drummer Book Launch

Burlington author and poet, Elizabeth Crocket, invites you to join her for the launch of her debut women’s fiction novel, A Path to the Lake, at A Different Drummer Books, 513 Locust Street, Burlington, on Sunday, April 29th at 2:00.

Elizabeth has two other women’s fiction novels, Full of Grace and The Smell of Roses, that will be published later in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Elizabeth’s short form Japanese poetry has been published internationally, and in most of the leading journals. She won the photographic category of the Jane Reichold Memorial Haiga Contest in 2017. Elizabeth has had two chapbooks published by Red Moon Press, the largest publisher of Japanese short form poetry in the western world.

Her chapbook, Not Like Fred and Ginger, a collection of poems about her journey with cancer from 2010-2013, was shortlisted for the prestigious American Haiku Foundation Touchstone Distinguished Book Award.

A Path to the Lake will be available in print and e-book on Amazon, Smashwords, and the Crimson Cloak Publishing website. To learn more about Elizabeth, go to www.Elizabethcrocket.com