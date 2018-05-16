Detroit’s transit authority (SMART) is taking a unique approach to public transit, with the introduction of a bus-based rapid transit system called FAST . According to SMART spokesperson Beth Gibbons FAST is an early hit with Detroiters, especially in the key area of getting people out of their cars. She told the Bay Observer: “We are pleased with the results so far. The first 3-months of service saw an overall 20% ridership increase in the three corridors . Quite impressive when you consider the service was launched during the middle of the winter. SMART has traditionally done little advertising regarding specific routes, however, in this case we wanted to be sure people understood that FAST was new, limited-stop, high frequency service with its own brand. Additionally, to encourage more riders, we are in the process of adding enhanced shelters along the FAST routes that will include solar shelters with real time arrival digital signs, emergency call boxes, USB ports, solar lighting and bus stop beacons to notify drivers of passengers waiting.”
May 16, 2018, A & B Line Amenities – Funds Reallocation (PW18042):
“Staff has investigated several options for reallocating the funds currently reserved for public art in transit shelters ($50,000) to other initiatives along the A-Line route and provide the following options for consideration: 1. Install 3 Conventional Shelters – Install conventional transit shelters at the following A-Line stops; Upper James at Twenty Road (NE), Airport Road opposite Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum (south side) and Upper James at Rymal (NW). Average daily boardings at these stops are 4, 4 and 11 passengers respectively. Estimated cost for shelter structures and associated concrete works are approximately $45,000 and can be completed by Q4 2018.”
The A-Line — a 60-foot long articulated bus with a capacity of around 120 passengers — makes 24 trips to the airport each weekday and picks up 4 passengers on average during all of those runs. It’s 7km from Rymal to the airport, and the HSR is collecting less than $60 a day from passengers on that run. So 85% of the time, it’s just a ridiculously expensive U-turn. Enough. More people take a single GO bus from the Hunter GO station to Pearson than hop the A-Line to HIA all week.
“There is a new regional service run by SMART Bus on three of Detroit’s oldest roads: Gratiot, Woodward and Michigan Ave. It is called FAST (Frequent, Affordable, Safe, Transit). Why a regional service? Since SMART and DDOT are two separate bus systems, they require a transfer at the city border. FAST does not! Some SMART buses only go downtown during AM/PM commute times but FAST runs all day long!”
https://medium.com/@degiff/fast-bus-by-smart-detailed-route-info-64a7126246ef
SMART was running buses on these three corridors 6 hours a day, weekdays only, and FAST increased service to 18 hours a day, plus weekends. Service hours basically tripled and ridership increased 20%.
“Metro Detroit travelers curious about SMART’s new FAST service will have a chance to test it out next month — free rides are being offered during the first two weeks of January.… The service only stops at official FAST stops, designated with a FAST sign. Fare is $2 one-way [USD $2.60], and transfers are 25 cents.”
https://www.metrotimes.com/the-scene/archives/2017/12/28/smart-offering-free-rides-on-new-fast-service-in-metro-detroit
$5 round trips, paid transfers and stops 2km apart? Can’t please everyone… but at least they’re willing to shake things up.