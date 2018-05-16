Detroit’s transit authority (SMART) is taking a unique approach to public transit, with the introduction of a bus-based rapid transit system called FAST . According to SMART spokesperson Beth Gibbons FAST is an early hit with Detroiters, especially in the key area of getting people out of their cars. She told the Bay Observer: “We are pleased with the results so far. The first 3-months of service saw an overall 20% ridership increase in the three corridors . Quite impressive when you consider the service was launched during the middle of the winter. SMART has traditionally done little advertising regarding specific routes, however, in this case we wanted to be sure people understood that FAST was new, limited-stop, high frequency service with its own brand. Additionally, to encourage more riders, we are in the process of adding enhanced shelters along the FAST routes that will include solar shelters with real time arrival digital signs, emergency call boxes, USB ports, solar lighting and bus stop beacons to notify drivers of passengers waiting.”

FAST lauched a TV campaign to promote the new service, follow the link (above) to see the no-nonsense way another city promotes public transit…