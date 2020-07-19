The Bay Observer
Another uptick in new COVID cases
Another uptick in new COVID cases

July 19, 2020

For the second day in a row Ontario reported more than 160 new COVID cases after the number had been sitting in the low 100’s for several days

The province reported 164 new cases reported this morning with three deaths.

Testing for COVID-19 in the province remains high with 26,890 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Cases requiring hospitalization continue to drop. There are 101 people in hospital across the province,  34 are in ICU and  23 on ventilators.

