Jump in new COVID cases in Ontario

There was a jump in new COVID cases reported overnight with 166 new cases reported and two deaths. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted, “Ontario is reporting 166 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase. While a slight uptick over the past few days, 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are still reporting five or fewer cases, with 15 of them reporting no new cases. 47 of today’s cases are from Windsor-Essex. Yesterday, Ontario processed nearly 29,000 #COVID19 tests as we continue to lead the country in daily testing. “

Hospitalization remains low at 105 people in hospitals province wide—33 in ICU and 22 on ventilators