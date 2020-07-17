Police seeking two men in the fatal shooting of teen

Hamilton police say they are still looking for two men who were present, Wednesday morning, when 17-year-old Myah Larmond was shot to death.

Police say there was a social gathering involving five people at the St. Matthews Avenue house around 4 a.m. on Wednesday for a social gathering when Larmond was shot. She later died in hospital.

Police say both of the men they are seeking are in their early 20s. One has short or buzzed brown hair, and the other has slightly longer brown hair.

Dt. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk of the Hamilton police says they’re “confident” that they’ll be able to identify the men, but are asking them to proactively come forward by contacting investigators. Police aren’t looking to speak with any other witnesses at this time.

Detectives have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man, Davonte Skye-Davis, with manslaughter. The shooting, police said, involved “an element of carelessness and recklessness by the accused.”

Bereziuk said that the words “carelessness” and “recklessness” were carefully chosen — the word “accident,” he said, isn’t appropriate. Evidence suggests ‘carelessness’ in teen’s death.

Police are still looking for the weapon. Bereziuk says it’s possible that the gun is still in the house, but neighbours are asked to keep an eye out for it in case it was tossed or hidden outside.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence