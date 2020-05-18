Woodward Water Treatment plant on bypass

The heavy rains have forced the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant to enter by-pass mode.

Bypasses occur in wet weather, when the amount of wastewater entering the sewer system exceeds the capacity of the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant. This weekend’s wet weather has exceeded the capacity of the treatment plant.

Also due to the wet weather and continued rain into the evening, there is a possibility that some City sewer overflow (CSO) tanks may overflow. This information will be posted at www.hamilton.ca/wastewatermonitoring

Once the treatment plant bypass and tank overflows are complete, information about the duration and volume will be added to the website at www.hamilton.ca/wastewatermonitoring

Combined sewer systems are common in older cities like Hamilton. Constructing combined sewers was the accepted building practice for over 100 years, with most older major cities like Toronto, Ottawa, Kingston, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Windsor having large combined sewer systems.