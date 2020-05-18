Soggy Victoria Day Not One For The Record Books

Kathy Renwald

This is a Victoria Day unlike any in recent memory.

Because photos stored on our phones have become our new visual memory, one only has to do a search of “May” to see what it was like in the olden days-like last year.

The tulips and daffodils were out, just like now, but we were all madly shopping at garden centres to stock up on floral supplies for the season.

The weather is always zany in May, but last week we had snow, and this holiday it’s rain, and we can’t really shop like normal, or have people over to barbecues, because the shadow of Covid-19 is far from lifting.

Cold and rainy weather is not unusual for May, but it feels more oppressive this year

Fireworks are non starters. So no big Disney-like displays reflecting their colourful shapes in Hamilton Harbour.

Though the restrictions came off boating activities, there was not a lot of action on the harbour. People are just starting their maintenance work on power and sailboats, but I did see the odd jet ski and speedboat tearing through the waves.

A vintage tugboat on Hamilton Harbour when Victoria Day saw lots of boats launched for the season

The gardens are behind schedule. Some years, wisteria is in full bloom, and fruit trees bursting with blossoms. Late May is also a lovely time to go for country drives. But that just doesn’t feel right yet. Though the restrictions are eased on cottage visits, there’s something still very lonely about driving country roads.

Victoria Day often sees lilacs and wisteria in bloom

A country drive just feels different during the pandemic

It’s so easy to forget that just about a year ago, preparation was in full swing for the Canadian Open golf tournament at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Rory Mcllroy would go on to win at -22 under par. This past weekend, Mcllroy played a made for TV match with three other PGA pros, and no audience. It made for dull viewing.

Last year, prep for the Canadian Open was in full gear

So let’s put a soggy Victoria Day behind us and press on.