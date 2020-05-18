Sister of gunman posted pictures of Ahmaud Arbery’s body online

Lindsay McMichael, 30, has admitted she posted a picture of a blood-soaked Arbery lying on the street in Brunswick, Georgia, on Snapchat, but told a reporter she meant no harm.

“I had no nefarious or malicious intent when I posted that picture,” she told the outlet. “The thing is I’m a huge fan of true crime — I listen to four or five podcasts a week — I’m constantly watching that sort of thing.”

“It was more of a, ‘Holy s–t, I can’t believe this has happened,’” she added. “It was absolutely poor judgment.”

However, a lawyer for Arbery’s family called the image “deeply disturbing.”

“The picture Lindsay McMichael posted was very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,” attorney S. Lee Merritt told the Sun. “It actually fits the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”

Ex-cop Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 — Lindsay McMichael’s father and brother — are charged with murder in Arbery’s Feb. 23 shooting death.

Police now say the two men chased Arbery, 25, for more than 4 minutes after he was spotted poking around a construction site on the block. The two finally confronted Arbery, who was shot twice with a shotgun at close range during a struggle with Travis McMichael.

The McMichaels were not charged in the case until earlier this month when a video of the fatal encounter was made public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state’s law enforcement agency, took over the case.

Ironically, it was Gregory McMichael who leaked the video to a local station thinking it would exonerate the two men.

“First you have (Gregory) McMichael sharing with a news station a video of the murder then you have his daughter sharing an image of Ahmaud’s bullet-ridden body on Snapchat,” Merritt said. “It’s deeply disturbing behavior.”

Lindsay has defended her brother and father, saying they never “meant to kill anybody” and always “loved” her non-white boyfriends.