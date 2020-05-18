MacKids Walk & Wheel Mascot Dance Challenge Aims To Raise $200,000 For McMaster Children’s Hospital Foundation

The MacKids Walk & Wheel Mascot Dance Challenge is running from Mother’s Day (May 10) until Father’s Day (June 21). During this time, supporters are asked to create their own mascot dance party video, share on social media, make a donation and challenge friends to do the same.

During this time of social distancing families are encouraged to have fun and be creative in their videos. Your mascot could be your favourite teddy bear, you can paint your face or wear your Halloween costume! More instructions are available here.

Everyone interested is urged to register now (it’s free). Registering allows you to track the donations you’ve raised and qualifies you for great prizes.

Funds raised from the MacKids Mascot Dance Challenge will support the purchase of highest priority needs at McMaster Children’s Hospital, including Ron Joyce Children’s Health Centre. To register or donate click here