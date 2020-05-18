“Eddie |Haskell” actor is dead

Ken Osmond, the actor known to TV fans as Eddie Haskell from the iconic sitcom “Leave It To Beaver,” has died at the age of 76.

Variety reports Osmond died Monday at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Osmond portrayed the character of Eddie Haskell–always scheming and conniving some sort of mischief– for all of the hit shows six seasons on the air. He would go on to reprise the role in the 1980’s on the sequel series “The New Leave It to Beaver,” which ran for four years.

Osmond also had a career outside of the entertainment business. A victim of typecasting, Osmond worked as a Los Angeles police officer from 1970 until 1988 when he retired from the force.

In 2007, Osmond filed a class-action lawsuit against the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), claiming the guild did not have authority to collect foreign royalties without disclosing them. The matter was settled in 2010.