The Bay Observer
Now Reading
“Eddie |Haskell” actor is dead
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

“Eddie |Haskell” actor is dead

May 18, 2020

Ken Osmond, the actor known to TV fans as Eddie Haskell from the iconic sitcom “Leave It To Beaver,” has died at the age of 76.

Variety reports Osmond died Monday at his home in Los Angeles. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Osmond portrayed the character of Eddie Haskell–always scheming and conniving some sort of mischief– for all of the hit shows six seasons on the air. He would go on to reprise the role in the 1980’s on the sequel series “The New Leave It to Beaver,” which ran for four years.

Osmond also had a career outside of the entertainment business. A victim of typecasting, Osmond worked as a Los Angeles police officer from 1970 until 1988 when he retired from the force.

See Also
Singer Melissa Etheridge loses 21 year old son to addiction

In 2007, Osmond filed a class-action lawsuit against the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), claiming the guild did not have authority to collect foreign royalties without disclosing them. The matter was settled in 2010.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top