Secondary school teachers ratify deal

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) have voted to accept the agreements that were reached on April 20 with the Ontario government and associations representing the province’s school boards. Education workers represented by OSSTF/FEESO voted to accept the Education Worker central agreement. Teachers and occasional teachers represented by OSSTF/FEESO also voted to accept the Teacher/Occasional Teacher central agreement.

“OSSTF members recognize these deals are imperfect but provide needed stability in these trying times,” said union President Harvey Bischof. “While we were able to fend off some of the Ford government’s most egregious attacks on education, members will not forget this government’s efforts to undermine publicly-funded education in Ontario.”

“It’s true that without our efforts things would have been much worse,” continued Bischof. “But larger classes, mandatory e-learning, and reduced funding for student supports will still be a reality in the province’s schools next September.”