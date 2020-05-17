The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Baby Peregrine Falcons Named and Doing Fine at the Sheraton Hotel
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

Baby Peregrine Falcons Named and Doing Fine at the Sheraton Hotel

May 17, 2020

Kathy Renwald

Need some uplifting news? Check out the live webcam on the nesting Peregrine Falcons at the Sheraton Hotel in Hamilton.

  Two chicks hatched this spring, and just yesterday they were banded and named. Both chicks are in good health and were named Griffin and Whitehern, after city of Hamilton museums.

  The adults have been nesting for six seasons now on a ledge at the hotel.

See Also
Hamilton’s Vimy connection-Sydney Mewburn

  The Falconwatch program is coordinated by the Hamilton Naturalists’ Club. In addition to the live webcam, the website has an inventory of excellent photos of the falcon family, and videos of bird banding.

  For the good news go to http://falcons.hamiltonnature.org

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top