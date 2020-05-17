340 new COVID-19 cases

The latest count of new COVID 19 cases in Ontario stands at 340. 23 more deaths have been reported.

That brings the total number of COVID cases in the province to 22,653, including 1,881 deaths and 17,360 recoveries. Yesterdays reported recoveries at 340 was equal to the number of new cases..

According to Sunday’s epidemiological summary, eight of the deceased patients are between the ages of 20 and 39. Seventy-seven deceased patients are between the ages of 40 and 59, while 474 are between the ages of 60 and 79. There have been no deaths in patients under the age of 20.

Those over the age of 79 continue to be the hardest hit demographic. At least 1,321 people in that age group have died after contracting COVID-19.