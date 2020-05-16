Slight uptick in new COVID cases in Ontario

Ontario health officials have confirmed 391 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, including 33 more deaths. The new patients bring the province’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 22,313, including 1,858 deaths and 17,020 recoveries. After several consecutive days where the number of recoveries exceeded new cases yesterday there were 379 recoveries against the 391 new cases. More than 528,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the province to date. There have been 17,768 tests conducted in the last-recorded 24-hour period.