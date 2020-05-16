The Bay Observer
Deadly shooting in Oakville
Deadly shooting in Oakville

May 16, 2020

An early morning shooting in Oakville has left two people dead.   At approximately 3:10 am today police responded to a call for a shooting at a commercial business in the area Iroquois Shore Road and Eighth Line in Oakville. A bullet-riddled white SUV was found at the crime scene

One male victim was found dead at the scene by officers. A second victim died in hospital. Two additional victims are in currently in hospital.

No arrests have been made and the shooting appears to be targeted.

There is currently a large police in the area while officers conduct their investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area. ​

