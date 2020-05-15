Most St. Joe’s healthcare workers testing positive are cleared to work

Most of the workers who tested positive for COVID19 have recovered. To date, 22 of healthcare workers at St. Joe’s tested positive. None were hospitalized. All self-isolated. Twenty of the cases have been cleared to return to work. Two remain in self-isolation.

Extensive contact tracing was done in each case. Contact tracing was done for all 22 healthcare workers, resulting in Occupational Health and Safety contacting 422 healthcare workers at St. Joe’s. This was done to determine if they were a contact, and whether the contact was high, medium, low or no risk. Risk is determined based on factors such as duration of contact, frequency of contact, distance and type of PPE worn. Those at high risk are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Patients in acute mental health to the West 5th campus to create space at Charlton for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients. The space was not required, and St Joe’s are now returning patients to the 10th floor