Mobile Bike Mechanic Business on a Roll

May 15, 2020

Kathy Renwald

Sean Green’s Velofix mobile bike mechanic business was already doing well before Covid-19. But the pandemic has produced new customers in the Hamilton area.

“People are taking their bikes out of the garage and putting them on the road, but they need a tune up first,” says the avid cyclist.

And those people, many of them are older. They had their bikes stowed away, but are ready to ride. As Green says, while walking is great, riding is easier on the knees, and you can cover more territory on a spin.

A basic tune up is $79. A certified Velofix mechanic is booked online, shows up at your house and goes to work. Covid-19 protocols are followed. They also do bike fittings and rentals. Check out the full range at velofix.com

