Larger group gatherings may be coming soon

It looks like there may soon be some relaxation on the size of social gatherings allowed in Ontario. Health Minister Christine Elliott said the government is “studying very closely” the idea of increasing the current social gathering limitations.

“I know people are wanting to spend more time with family and friends, so the Chief Medical Officer of Health is giving that very serious consideration,” Elliot said. “You can expect to hear from us, I would expect, next week on that issue.”

Elliot said with warmer weather on the way, Ontarians will want to “get together for barbeques and other occasions” and that the government is looking for the safest way to allow for that.

In March, the Ontario government made gatherings of more than five people, with the exception of those who live together, illegal. The order still remains in place.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said the relaxed measure will aim to “to meet social needs while keeping (the virus’ reproductive rate) down at this time.” He cautioned that Ontario is still recording hundreds of new infections each day. “We still have a significant number of positives occurring every day – we’re not at 10 or 12 a day.” He said increasing gathering numbers too drastically would make contact tracing of new cases very difficult.