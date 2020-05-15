Glitch in yesterdays COVID stats understated new cases

Ontario has recorded 341 new COVID-19 cases, while noting that a data error on Thursday incorrectly reported the lowest number of new patients in six weeks.

The new cases on Friday brings the provincial total to 21,922. Health officials also reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday. The death toll now stands at 1,825.

The total number of recoveries in Ontario has also increased to 16,641. The number of resolved cases accounts for more than 75.9 per cent of cases in the province.

Tweeted Health Minister Christine Elliott, “We’ve learned of a small glitch with yesterday’s #COVID19 reporting. Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases. While they’re captured in today’s update, the real day-over-day numbers are 345 new cases on May 14 and 341 today. That means Ontario’s new daily cases continue to trend downward as we expand our #COVID19 testing guidelines to ensure we keep a close eye on any shifts in community spread and identify and contain new cases.” Even with the glitch the number of recoveries for both days slightly exceeded the number of new cases.