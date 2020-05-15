Doug Ford reveals cheesecake recipe May 15, 2020 John Best 0 Shares 0 0 Here it is! Doug Ford in the kitchen whipping up his famous cheesecake recipe. This long weekend try making my famous cheesecake! I’ve been making this recipe for years and it always brings back good family memories. Show us your #OntarioSpirit and share your baking videos! #cheesecake #washyourhands pic.twitter.com/sfA9K4epki— Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 15, 2020 What's Your Reaction? Don't Agree 0 Happy 0 In Love 0 Not Sure 0 0 Comments 0 0 0 Shares Share 0 Tweet Pin 0 Share